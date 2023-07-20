Wells Fargo & Company Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $210.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JBHT. Argus decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $195.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $156.28 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.63 and a 200-day moving average of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

