Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 8,426.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.4292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

