Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $390.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $394.54.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.62.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

