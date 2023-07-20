Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 142.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in DexCom by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Trading Down 3.1 %

DXCM opened at $133.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $138.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.92 and a 200 day moving average of $117.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $51,368.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,555.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.60.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

