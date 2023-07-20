Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 10,232 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,232 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

General Mills Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GIS opened at $75.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.16 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

