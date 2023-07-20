Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REET. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $26.86.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

