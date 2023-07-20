Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Up 0.3 %

Biogen stock opened at $276.89 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.65 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.66.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Biogen from $332.00 to $341.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.19.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

