Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $46,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Incyte were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

