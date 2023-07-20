Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 6,038 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

