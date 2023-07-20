Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 3,267 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.1 %

SBUX opened at $101.83 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

