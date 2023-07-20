Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,273 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,085 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Li Auto by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,708,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,261,000 after purchasing an additional 323,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 161.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 438,291.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,222,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,441 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LI opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC increased their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.74.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

