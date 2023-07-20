Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases New Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,792,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $33,402,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after buying an additional 492,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $23,348,000. Finally, Strategic Income Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $22,702,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.39. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

