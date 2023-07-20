Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Lifted by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 187.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE opened at $115.66 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $117.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

