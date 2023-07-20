Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.32 Million in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Stock Performance

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Shares of IP opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $45.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.