Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $77.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

