Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,964,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,295,000 after buying an additional 91,639 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after buying an additional 415,350 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,802,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,644,000 after buying an additional 268,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $130.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $133.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LEN. UBS Group increased their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.