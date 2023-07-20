Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 495 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after acquiring an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,295,000 after acquiring an additional 119,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,053 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPG opened at $123.41 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average is $114.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

