Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 145.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundamentum LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 151,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $52,441,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.60.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $477.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $410.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $212.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.10 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

