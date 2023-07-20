NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 314,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $220.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $224.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

