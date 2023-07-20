Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 84,447 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 120.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,619 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,447 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth about $18,307,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,099,203 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 979,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 686,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,531,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,529,000 after purchasing an additional 660,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,199,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.30 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

NYSE BVN opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.52 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

