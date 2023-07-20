Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $88.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

