Cwm LLC Buys 33,472 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,236 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,472 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,927.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.71. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $70.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

