Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOE opened at $143.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

