Cwm LLC Sells 5,960 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $143.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

