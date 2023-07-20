Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.50.

Danaher Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $243.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.86 and a 200 day moving average of $247.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.