Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,989 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $292.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.74. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

