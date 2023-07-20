Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global stock opened at $55.23 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.