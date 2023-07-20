Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $121.17 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.48. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.