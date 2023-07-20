Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 678.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,210 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after buying an additional 844,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,494,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after buying an additional 715,881 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,943,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,940 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,978,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,849,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 805,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0581 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

