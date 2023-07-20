Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $172.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.28. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.63 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

