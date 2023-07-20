Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $551.82.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $507.80 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

