abrdn plc Increases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 510,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,711 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $31,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,032,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,544,000 after acquiring an additional 210,416 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,928 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.15.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

