Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $143.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.