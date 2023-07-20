Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,627,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after buying an additional 114,488 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.43.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $294.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.00 and a 200-day moving average of $254.81. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $200.75 and a one year high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,282 shares of company stock worth $23,784,577. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

