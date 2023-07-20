Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $7.38 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,711 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 5.0% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $241.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.