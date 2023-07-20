Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

HD stock opened at $319.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.32. The firm has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

