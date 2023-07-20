The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $111,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HD opened at $319.50 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.32.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

