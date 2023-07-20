MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.38 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.7% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $293.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

