Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $319.50 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.32. The company has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

