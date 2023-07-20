Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 3,153 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PG opened at $150.32 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.19.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

