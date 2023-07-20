Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $267.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.66.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $185.49 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average of $196.11.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

