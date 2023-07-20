Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $1.26 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 871.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,121 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,864,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,101,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,297,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average is $84.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

