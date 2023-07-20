Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 988.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $273.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

