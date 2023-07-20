Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Kimco Realty Put Options (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 15,028 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,155% compared to the typical daily volume of 286 put options.

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 25,922,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,049,000 after buying an additional 1,133,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,276,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,266,000 after buying an additional 256,343 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 383.35%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

