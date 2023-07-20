Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.10% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 544.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $248.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

