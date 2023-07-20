Cwm LLC Sells 2,539 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.60. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $90.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average of $69.09.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.55%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

