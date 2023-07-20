Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 1,402,230.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,290 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 3.96% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FEMB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

