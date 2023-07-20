Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.01. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.88.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.24. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 422.08% and a negative net margin of 47.84%. The company had revenue of $46.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ESTA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

