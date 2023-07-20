Cwm LLC Has $5.36 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 170,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IWS opened at $114.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.