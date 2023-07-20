Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $156,481,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,136,000 after purchasing an additional 202,161 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,937,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,759,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $239.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $240.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

